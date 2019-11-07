Brokerages Anticipate Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. Moneygram International reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moneygram International.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGI shares. BidaskClub cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 995,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $210.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.78. Moneygram International has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,485,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

