Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Oceaneering International reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 314.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE OII traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $8,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.