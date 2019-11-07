Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report sales of $175.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.54 million and the highest is $184.80 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $210.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $819.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.47 million to $828.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $838.47 million, with estimates ranging from $824.64 million to $852.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of SRI opened at $30.69 on Thursday. Stoneridge has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $829.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 279.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $230,000.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

