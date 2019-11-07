Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.96 Million

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce $175.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $176.92 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $176.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $725.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $724.80 million to $726.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $705.19 million, with estimates ranging from $702.70 million to $707.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

United Bankshares stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.22. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

In other news, Director Mary K. Weddle purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,150,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,975 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 46.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

