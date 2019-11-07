Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Bandwidth reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

BAND stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 178.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

In related news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,425,733.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 496.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 21.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after buying an additional 28,772 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after buying an additional 126,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

