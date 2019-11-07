Brokerages Expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. Heska posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Heska had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

HSKA traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.65. 127,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,986. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.06. Heska has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Heska by 175.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heska by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

