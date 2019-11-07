Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Main Street Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $43.00 price target on Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 2,898.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 157,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 177,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

