Brokerages Expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.61. Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mobile Mini.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MINI shares. TheStreet upgraded Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 712,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 98,691 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 67.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. 370,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile Mini (MINI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.