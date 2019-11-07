Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.24. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFBC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.05. 1,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.