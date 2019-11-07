Brokerages Expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.44. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.04.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,012.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,514,000 after buying an additional 1,358,953 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,602,000 after purchasing an additional 467,758 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,070,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $117.18.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

