Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of URBN opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,918,000 after buying an additional 160,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,048,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,943,000 after buying an additional 284,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 48.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,094,000 after buying an additional 303,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.