Brokerages Set $3.00 Price Target for Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cyren an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYRN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cyren in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRN. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cyren by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 171,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 27.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 228,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRN stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Cyren has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $89.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 49.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyren will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

