Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 536.64

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 539.42 ($7.05).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of LON AUTO traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 546.20 ($7.14). The company had a trading volume of 6,682,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 411.70 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 527.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 548.34.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

