Brokerages Set Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Target Price at $4.39

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a report on Monday.

NYSE FIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,577,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fitbit will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fitbit by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fitbit by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fitbit by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

