Brokerages Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target at C$16.09

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.39.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 6th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.68. 449,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

