Brokers Issue Forecasts for PennyMac Financial Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

PFSI opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $313,700.00. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $5,279,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

