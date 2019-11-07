Brokers Offer Predictions for RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a report released on Monday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of ROLL opened at $165.66 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.19.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $596,023.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,856 shares of company stock worth $13,800,901. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3,153.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,470,000 after purchasing an additional 444,331 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,995,000 after purchasing an additional 170,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.