Brokers Set Expectations for Philip Morris International Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Philip Morris International in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $5.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of PM opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

