Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP) Shares Up 1.4%

Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.95.

Brompton Oil Split Cl A Company Profile (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of atleast $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

