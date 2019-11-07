Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.70. 184,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

