BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.13. 34,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $266.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

The business also recently declared a 0.20000 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 90.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.