BSA (ASX:BSA) Shares Down 3.7%

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.39 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.28), approximately 121,752 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33.

Get BSA alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Yates 1,259,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th.

About BSA (ASX:BSA)

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Connect, BSA Build, and BSA Maintain segments. The BSA Connect segment provides contracting services to the telecommunications, subscription television, and communication and energy industries.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.