Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to a positive rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $168.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.22. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $209.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $2,983,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,860,010.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total transaction of $1,091,139.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,132.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,676 shares of company stock worth $20,135,128. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

