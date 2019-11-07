Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBT. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cabot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,005. Cabot has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Cabot had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Cabot by 409.2% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Cabot by 226.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 81.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.