Caci International Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CACI)

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Caci International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.87. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Caci International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CACI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.70.

NYSE:CACI opened at $224.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Caci International has a one year low of $138.39 and a one year high of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $108,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,288.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $2,943,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,411 shares of company stock worth $3,237,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.