Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents highly-engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company operates primarily in the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Cactus, Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.78.

WHD opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.80 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

