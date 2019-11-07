Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $170.67

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $170.67 and traded as high as $181.10. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $179.00, with a volume of 745,865 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 268 ($3.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.31 ($2.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.79.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

