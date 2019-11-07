Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,990 ($39.07) and last traded at GBX 2,993.74 ($39.12), 4,023 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,993.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,795.23.

About Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

