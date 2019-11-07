Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Caleres (NYSE:CAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price target on shares of Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

CAL stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. Caleres has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $943.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $752.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caleres by 5,789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Caleres by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

