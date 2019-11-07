California Public Employees Retirement System Has $37.52 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $37,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,893,000 after purchasing an additional 213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,383,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,922,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $765,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,078 shares of company stock worth $31,681,306. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $212.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.16.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

