California Public Employees Retirement System Has $39.75 Million Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,260 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $39,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,937 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock worth $2,106,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 2.03. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

