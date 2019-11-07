California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 114,033 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $30,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,638,000 after acquiring an additional 853,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,153,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,812,000 after acquiring an additional 800,628 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 652,977 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 709,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 408,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.