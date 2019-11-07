California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 187,365 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,365 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $42,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 356,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,536 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 423,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price target on Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.