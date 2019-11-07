California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $34,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $74,281.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,612.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $212,134. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

