California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get California Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRC. ValuEngine cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of CRC opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. California Resources has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 4.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Resources news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of California Resources by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 665.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of California Resources by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of California Resources by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.