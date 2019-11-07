Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CALX. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CALX remained flat at $$7.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $416.18 million, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.67. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $58,479.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $173,755.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 78,946 shares of company stock valued at $515,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Calix by 1,033.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Calix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

