Canaccord Genuity Boosts Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $88.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities set a $88.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Solaredge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of SEDG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $79.84. The stock had a trading volume of 239,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10. Solaredge Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $2,246,844.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,136.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,203 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,997. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

