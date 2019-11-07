Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,839. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.13. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.38 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 108.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

