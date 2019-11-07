Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of CM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.21. 419,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,311,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,731,000 after buying an additional 4,401,289 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,655,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,304,000 after purchasing an additional 801,058 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,443,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,988,000 after purchasing an additional 778,230 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,771,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,231,000 after purchasing an additional 689,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 536,357 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

