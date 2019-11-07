Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.23 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

NYSE CM opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

