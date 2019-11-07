Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Trimmed by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 445,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Stephens lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Shares of CNI opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

