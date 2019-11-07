Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.13.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. TheStreet cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $235.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.50. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 105.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13,749.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

