Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Candente Copper Corp (TSE:DNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $7.80 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company focuses on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit, and Quebrada Verde prospect located in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes, Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

