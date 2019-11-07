Cantillon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057,778 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for 1.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $182,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 95.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

NYSE BC opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

