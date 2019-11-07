Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,625 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 5.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $565,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,887,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 136.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 59,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $160,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,780,793. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.