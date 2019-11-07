Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. UDR has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,929.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock worth $4,034,713. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in UDR by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 1,609.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

