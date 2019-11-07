Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Care.com updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.17 EPS.

Shares of CRCM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $401.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Care.com has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

In other Care.com news, Director Chet Kapoor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,090 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $167,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $211,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRCM. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Care.com in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Care.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

