CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,247. The stock has a market cap of $879.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. CareDx has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 60,254 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

