CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stake Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CarMax by 86.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 466.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 6,633.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Shares of KMX opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $96.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.