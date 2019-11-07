Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $256.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.67 million.

CRZO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 220,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,222. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $700.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

